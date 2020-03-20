Donald Trump announced at a news conference today that the federal government would waive required achievement testing of elementary and high school students this spring.

Arkansas testing is scheduled in mid-April and it appeared tenuous at the governor’s news conference yesterday. He meets reporters at 1:30 p.m. today, and I expect a final word.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers! Subscribe

Regular school is out through at least April 17. The poorest students are the most likely to be harmed by the cessation of classes. When tests resume, they and districts with the most disadvantaged students will likely reflect the loss. Think about the Little Rock School District. The state has never intended to let it return to local control anyway. This is another element in the continuation of their plan to eventually privatize much of the district.