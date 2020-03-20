KFSM last night put more faces on the coronavirus crisis, with an interview with the husband of one of the 62 confirmed cases in Arkansas.

They talked with Fayetteville lawyer Matt Benson, whose wife Maggie apparently was infected after exposure to someone at a birthday party in Little Rock. The person to whom she was exposed didn’t know it at the time and later informed those she’d been in contact with. When Maggie Benson began developing symptoms, she was tested and confirmed. Matt Benson, though caring for his infected wife, has not been tested because he has no symptoms.

Matt said he is currently doing work from home and his wife isn’t feeling well.

“My wife is sick, certainly. She has been coughing, very fatigued, just overall not feeling well,” he said. “I will say, what we were told early on and what we have been watching for is a fever. She has never had a fever.”