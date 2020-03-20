Funny. We’ve been thinking about getting a dog again. Lots of time at home for housebreaking.
Mayor Frank Scott Jr., in an update on Little Rock coronavirus responses, elaborates on that thought.
Little Rock Animal Village
Pets can provide valuable companionship while people are practicing social distancing to avoid contracting or spreading the coronavirus.
Little Rock Animal Village is implementing an online adoption process that will help its animals find forever homes and relieve crowding at the facility. Crowding has become an issue because animals are usually shipped to shelters in other states but interstate travel has been discouraged during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Those interested in adopting or fostering pets can visit friendsoftheanimalvillla
ge.org for details.
Residents are encouraged to “Stay In and Tell a Friend” to practice social distancing. They can also visit LittleRock.gov/covid19
to gain further insight about how to best to protect themselves and their loved ones.