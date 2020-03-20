The Washington Post reports on a digital ad buy about to hit Trump hard in Rust Belt states.

It’s brutal, as the article says. And absolutely accurate — Trump’s own words in response to simple questions.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

But, much as it might appeal to me, I do have to wonder if there will be a sympathetic backlash to attacking the president in a time of crisis. There’s no doubt he provides new ammunition at every news conference with brags, distortions, ignorance and outright lies. But that’s nothing new. A real national and very human crisis is. The inclination of American people is to pull together in such cases (well, maybe not everyone in Bradley County.)