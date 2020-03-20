Re the absence of discussion by the governor today in whether Arkansas would join the federal government in extending the income tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.

I got this response from Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin:

DFA is currently determining the potential impact of an extension on the budget and services. A decision will be made and announced in coordination with the Governor’s Office.

Arkansas has the disadvantage of working on a fiscal year that begins July 1. If payments are delayed, along with estimated payments for the next tax year, it will put a hit on state revenue, already likely to see a downturn from coronavirus-related causes.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson had proposed a bare increase in state spending as it was, though he hoped to pad an existing $150 million reserve toward another income tax cut for the wealthy. Some reserves are already being tapped for coronavirus needs. Today, we have no idea how much more is to come,

Update with comment from governor via a spokesperson:

”The governor will be working on that issue over the weekend.”