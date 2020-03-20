Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler urged to resign for selling stocks after coronavirus briefing https://t.co/IhyucajOZS pic.twitter.com/LuimDinbEr — New York Post (@nypost) March 20, 2020

Four Republican senators have been called out for stock sales well-timed in advance of the market crash on account of the escalating coronavirus crisis.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers! Subscribe

Circumstances vary. A couple may be explainable. Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s husband also sold some stock, at a loss, during that period. But U.S. Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina is going to be hard-pressed to alibi, based on NPR reporting.

He warned well-placed constituents in private three weeks ago about the coming disaster even as Donald Trump was publicly saying the situation was overblown. He warned against travel. He said schools would be closed. He said the military might be mobilized. He knew disaster preparation wasn’t adequate.

Advertisement

Two weeks earlier, Feb. 13, Burr had unloaded most of his stock holdings.

Another senator privy to a private briefing in January, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, sold millions after the briefing (and also bought into a company that helps people work at home). She and her husband, head of the New York Stock Exchange, own much more stock and she claims her trades were done blindly by a third party.

Advertisement

Profiting from congressional knowledge in stock trades is illegal. But never mind that. Accept that it just looks smelly.

The nearly criminal violation here is the silence of U.S. senators about the coming storm as Trump was proclaiming all was well. Loeffler was even parroting right-wing talking points that there was no crisis.

Briefed on looming problems in January, having sold stock in February, Loeffler tweeted this March 4:

Advertisement

Deplorable. Even if they can’t be locked up for crimes, they can and should be voted out of the U.S. Senate.