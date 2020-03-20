This evening the state updated its coronavirus count to 100, from 96 during the governor’s news briefing.

Noted: When the first report was issued, it showed 203 people in testing. With the number now at 176, I think we can conclude 4 of 27 tested positive. About 15 percent.

I made this comment earlier today on Twitter.

State’s 1st COVD-19 case was 3/11. On 3/20 we have 96. To date, only 447 tests have been completed, 50 a day. Positives 21%. 203 still being tested. Untold no. not allowed to test at all. Lack of testing a national fail. — Arkansas Blog (@ArkansasBlog) March 20, 2020

So we’ve now done 617 tests, with 100 positive, about 16 percent. We still, locally and nationally, aren’t where we need to be on testing. Arkansas officials have said that repeatedly and emphasized how hard they are working to get the materials and equipment to scale up. Maybe Donald can help. But he said today that was the state’s job. The federal government isn’t a shipping clerk, he said.

