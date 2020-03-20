Trump goes on rant against Alexander, says he asked a “nasty question,” calls him a “terrible reporter” and attacks NBC and Comcast. pic.twitter.com/vZAk3M4mqR

NBC’s @PeterAlexander asks Trump what he’d say to Americans who are frightened.



The Donald Trump news conferences grow more bizarre, today with an attack on an NBC reporter who asked him what he’d say to Americans who are scared.

Peter Alexander asked Trump about efforts being made to produce vaccinations for coronavirus and whether the president’s “positive spin” regarding the potential drugs was giving Americans false hope.

“Is it possible that your impulse to put a positive spin on things may be giving Americans a false sense of hope?” Alexander asked.

“No I don’t think so,” Trump replied.

“It may work, it may not work, Trump said. “I feel good about. That’s all it is, it’s a feeling.”

Alexander responded by asking Trump to respond to Americans who are scared by the pandemic, which triggered the president to reply with an insult.

“What do you say to Americans who are scared?” Alexander asked. “Millions who are scared right now.”

“I say that you’re a terrible reporter,” Trump said. “That’s what I say. I think that’s a very nasty question.”

“You’re doing sensationalism,” Trump said.