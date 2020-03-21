Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

It is vital to get a break from gloom and doom. Two suggestions:

This Rolling Stone feature last fall (above) was not created in response to the coronavirus but it’s getting new life on the web at a good time (Geoge Conway’s Twitter feed alerted me). Enjoy Robbie Robertson, Ringo Starr and musicians around the world performing “The Weight.” A tour de force. It takes the load off a bit.

Advertisement

Then you have Huffington Post’s mashup of TikTok video of puppies. A bulldog pup is always a mood lifter.