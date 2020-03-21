Social media and my email and phone have been busy with two key complaints in the coronavirus pandemic.

One is about the difficulty of getting tested. No, I don’t think testing is being held down to hold the cases down. I think the medical community lacks material and equipment to do optimal testing and it follows CDC guidance on testing the likeliest cases (which has given a daily high positive result).

Another topic is the complaint that some employers are more willing to let people work at home while others are requiring too many to stay at desks and other job sites.

I’ll give one example, both to answer a complaint and to demonstrate what one public institution has told employees.

I asked UA Little Rock about a complaint that the faculty was given more leeway than office staff.

Jeff Harmon, associate vice chancellor for communications and marketing, said:

It is not true that faculty were allowed to work from home and staff were not allowed. However, faculty operate much differently than staff even in normal times. I believe that in the stress of this situation, some folks interpreted communication from their supervisors differently than others may have. It has been difficult for obvious reasons. This morning, Chancellor Drale drafted a communication that spelled our plan of operation very clearly.

The memo: