It’s important to note the failures to act expeditiously to the coronavirus crisis is important as the Trump administration continues to overpromise and underdeliver. The spread of disease and death may result.

So in that vein, two astonishing pieces of journalism today.

First, from the Washington Post:

U.S. intelligence agencies were issuing ominous, classified warnings in January and February about the global danger posed by the coronavirus while President Trump and lawmakers played down the threat and failed to take action that might have slowed the spread of the pathogen, according to U.S. officials familiar with spy agency reporting. …“Donald Trump may not have been expecting this, but a lot of other people in the government were — they just couldn’t get him to do anything about it,” this official said. “The system was blinking red.”

And then from National Public radio:

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee warned a small group of well-connected constituents three weeks ago to prepare for dire economic and societal effects of the coronavirus, according to a secret recording obtained by NPR. The remarks from U.S. Sen. Richard Burr were more stark than any he had delivered in more public forums.

This is a mind-blowing betrayal of the people. He may also have broken the law by protecting his stock holdings with sales in advance of the pandemic-induced plunge.

And watch this: