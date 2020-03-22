Brian Chilson

The Capital Hotel, the city’s premier inn, is suspending operations on account of the coronavirus. It announced:

Due to the current and increasingly volatile nature of the COVID-19 virus pandemic, and in effort to support the recommendations of the CDC, national, state and local governments in mitigating the spread of the virus, we have decided to suspend the operations of our hotel and restaurants. While we have had no positive cases reported by either employees or guests, we believe this is the best action to support our country’s efforts to limit the spread of the virus. Please know we plan to support our staff as we move forward through this challenging time. We will continue to monitor the developments and recommendations so that we can re-open as soon as possible.

Thank you for your understanding and support. We remain positive and look forward to seeing you again soon. Please contact us at (501) 374-7474 if you need to reach us in the interim. We wish you all the best. Stay well!

I’ve asked management if they have a potential reopening date. A tip I received said the closure would last until at least the end of April.

The hotel is owned by Warren Stephens, the billionaire investment banker.

The Capital Hotel is but a small part of the tourism picture in Little Rock. It will be devastated by the coronavirus crisis. I expect much more in days ahead from hotels and motels large and small.

UPDATE: General Manager Michael Chaffin said he couldn’t predict how long the suspension might last. He said the Capital would be guided by state and national recommendations. Asked about plans for the about 165 full-time staff, he referred to the statement about looking after their interests but said specifics would be private. The Capital was on the cusp of announcing a new head chef for its kitchens after the departure of celebrity chef Joel Antunes. He said that was delayed on account of the developing crisis, though plans were in place for that announcement shortly before things get complicated.