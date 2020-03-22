I was made aware yesterday, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 that Egypt Police Chief Gerald Goza was removed from service by the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (CLEST) on January 9, 2020 for failure to meet minimum standards for law enforcement in the State of Arkansas.

Additionally, it has come to my attention that Goza may have continued to act as a law enforcement officer since that time, despite him receiving notice from CLEST that he had been removed from service for certification deficiencies. At no point in time until the afternoon of February 12 was my office ever made aware of either of these points.

As such, my office is formally requesting the following:

1. That any and all criminal cases arising from arrests made or citations issued by Goza and/or the Egypt Police Department be dismissed. Had I known before yesterday that Goza had been removed from service by CLEST in January, I would have immediately moved to dismiss said cases.

2. That CLEST decertify Goza as a certified law enforcement officer in the State of Arkansas for failure to meet minimum standards and for continuing to act as a law enforcement officer after his official removal by CLEST as of January 9, 2020.

I place the integrity of public safety as an utmost priority, and will take appropriate action as necessary under the circumstances.