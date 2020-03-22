Senate President Pro Tem Jim Hendren, a Republican and nephew of Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, tweeted bluntly this afternoon what his uncle hinted at broadly earlier in the day but declined to say directly despite repeat questions.

The Trump administration is failing the states in giving them responsibility for locating critical medical supplies and equipment. Trump has said the government is not a “shipping clerk.” He’s also claimed to have invoked emergency war powers but has refused to use them.

The governor talked of worldwide competition for the likes of surgical masks and ventilators but said the state would do its best and had already committed $30 million to it. He noted that Arkansas couldn’t control the supply chain and that the president had declined to enforce the defense law by which the government could require industries to gear up to produce equipment.

Donald Trump is having one of his preening political rallies this afternoon under the guise of a news conference. Maybe someone could address the points Hendren made and he then could call the Republican senator a nasty person just like those nasty reporters.

AND IN OTHER CORONAVIRUS NEWS: U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, who voted against the virus aid package, has contracted the infection. He’s said to be asymptomatic.

Also, a New York newspaper is reporting Harvey Weinstein has tested positive and is in isolation in a New York state prison.