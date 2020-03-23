Pulaski leads the state with 58 coronavirus cases, but Cleburne County is second with 25.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

Health officials have said that the first cases in Cleburne County were related to a couple that had traveled out of state.

This Facebook post for the Greers Ferry First Assembly of God seems to provide some background. Mark Palenske is pastor of the church and Dena is his wife. I’ve reached out to him for more information if he’s able.

Advertisement

The church has suspended activities for the time being. Many churches have gone to online services, but not all. A church in Louisiana, just added to the shelter-in-place list, packed 1,800 into a Sunday service in Baton Rouge.

UPDATE: The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, quoting a deacon at the church, said 34 people who attended a recent children’s event at the church had tested positive and other tests are being done. The Greers Ferry Church likely draws on neighboring counties, such as Van Buren, which has reported 1 to 4 cases. The deacon told the Democrat-Gazete that 31 members and staff, plus two evangelists and a child visitor had attended an evangelical event March 5-8.