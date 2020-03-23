I had to laugh when I saw the front page of the business section in today’s print New York Times — “A Boom Time for the Bean Industry.” It reported that the lowly legume is flying off grocery store shelves as people hoard nonperishable foodstuffs against the coronapolcalypse.

I’ve been way out in front on beans for years, as listeners to the weekly Arkansas Times podcast know. I’m embarrassed to admit to being a bean hoarder, if unintentionally, for years.

I’ve mentioned on the podcast my wife’s subscription to the Rancho Gordo Bean of the Month program. It’s a California outfit, prominently featured in the Times article, that ships beans of all sorts — familiar and exotic — to lucky subscribers. Lucky? Their supplies are limited. The waiting list to join currently numbers 8,000, the Times said.

I LOVE beans. I think I’m responsible for making my wife a fan by cooking both red beans and white beans according to recipes in Richard and Rima Collins’ definitive New Orleans cookbook. My passion traces to Buster Holmes’ legendary cafe/bar at Orleans and Burgundy in the New Orleans French Quarter. For 35 cents in the summer of 1969, you got a heaping plate of red beans and rice, a po-boy-length hunk of crusty french bread and a slab of margarine. Cold water was supplied in Old Granddad bottles. For $1, they’d add a foot-long length of hot sausage or smoked sausage. Bottles of Crystal hot sauce were available for vinegary heat. This sustained me often during a summer of work in New Orleans.

But …..

A pound of beans goes a long way. Hard as we try, we can’t eat them as fast as they arrive. I think we currently have nearly 30 pounds on hand, including a stock of black beans from an earlier bulk Amazon order and a stockpile of Camellia brand red beans, the Louisiana preferred brand, that I bought on my last visit to Rouse’s market in New Orleans.

I’ve noticed the empty bean shelves at Edward’s market. Rice, too, is in short supply. Have I mentioned before that rice and beans is one of the healthiest food combinations you can eat? OK, yes, it’s also true a hambone, hock, snout or other pig part makes the beans far more delightful. Also a hank of andouille.

And don’t forget the garlic (not to mention onions, green peppers, parsley, salt, pepper, thyme, basil, red pepper flakes, green onion tops and even (try it!) a squirt of Heinz ketchup). Triple, at least, the amount of garlic in any recipe. Calvin Trillin, who wrote an ode to Buster Holmes back in the day, estimated Buster’s red beans and rice tested out at 80 proof garlic.

All of which is to say if coronavirus has given the bean a moment in the sun, the pandemic has not been without one small positive.

I suggested to Ellen that we go to eBay to sell our spot on the Rancho Gordo list. I got nowhere. But if you’re in dire need, give me a call.

PS: I see Arkansas Times Publisher/organic farmer Alan Leveritt has an ad on our website touting a supply of his butter lettuce for sale at Edwards Food Giant on Cantrell. I bought a couple of heads a few days ago ($3.99 each) and can testify that they are both huge and beautiful. But here’s the main reason I’m plugging them. Besides french bread (see Boulevard for a reasonable facsimile of a New Orleans loaf) the perfect accompaniment is a green salad with a really vinegary vinaigrette (loaded with crushed garlic, of course). Put it on the same plate with the beans and rice and let a little of that dressing muddle with the bean gravy. You will not regret it.