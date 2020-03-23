Mike Poore, superintendent of the Little Rock School District, has been doing a great job updating the district and the community on its work amid the coronavirus crisis. Note information today: The district’s continuing pick-up free meal service is available to ALL students — public, private, parochial, charter, home-schooled.

More here directed toward the uncertain school spring. The state has said 12th-graders who complete the third quarter in good standing will be considered graduates, but many questions remain with school suspended, so far, only through April 17.