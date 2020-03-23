Gov. Asa Hutchinson has mobilized four members of the Arkansas National Guard to help in coronavirus response.

40/29 reports:

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

One soldier will help the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) with planning operations at ADH, and another will help with planning operations at the Directorate of Military Support (DOMS).

One logistics soldier and one intelligence analyst soldier will help with tracking, receiving, and distributing a national stockpile of personal protective equipment at the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM).