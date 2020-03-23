

The U.S. Senate is temporarily stalemated on a coronavirus aid bill because Republicans favor corporations and Trump control in too much of the spending and Democrats want more money guaranteed for the neediest American workers and families.

The Federal Reserve, however, has announced unprecedented bond purchasing to provide help to struggling businesses.

I liked what I read on Reuters from James Bullard, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The spending needs to be huge and seen as an investment public health that will speed economic recovery. The help must come fast and it must be simple and enough to sustain people through this period of isolation, he told Reuters. His prescription:

Match any lost wages. Match any lost business. No questions asked. No arguments about bailouts or “moral hazard” – the sticky issue of publicly funded rescues of bad actors. And, above all, when the losses are tallied, don’t call it a recession.

Half measures are not indicated, because employment numbers are already impossibly grim.

Bloomberg quotes James Bullard again, this time with dire predictions on the economy.

