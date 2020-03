WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

This is the story of the day, maybe of the whole crisis. Donald Trump has tired of social distancing and sees it as too damaging to the economy.

He’s apparently considering a change in emphasis after two weeks.