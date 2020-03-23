The University of Arkansas has announced a student has tested positive for coronavirus.

A member of the University of Arkansas community has been diagnosed with the coronavirus (COVID-19). The student, who had recently been in contact with someone who had visited from out-of-state, is symptomatic and is in self-isolation off campus. This is the case for anyone who receives a positive test result or is awaiting test results. Read the chancellor’s letter to the university community for additional details.