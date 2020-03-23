Little Rock government continues to work during the coronavirus crisis and the public can watch, even if attending meetings is difficult or inadvisable.

The city COVID-19 Task Force will meet at 4 p.m. today at the Willian Grant Still ballroom at Robinson Center., There will be a live stream at littlerock.gov. It also may be watched on the city’s YouTube channel.

The city Board of Directors normally wouldn’t meet on the fifth Tuesday of a month with five Tuesdays, but a special called meeting is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Still Ballroom. The same video options will be available.