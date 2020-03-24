CITY MEETING RESCHEDULED: To Wednesday. Brian Chilson

The Little Rock Board of Directors, which had been scheduled to meet today, has shifted its special called meeting to noon Wednesday, March 25, in the Robinson Center’s Wiliam Grant Still Ballroom. City meetings have shifted to the ballroom to allow staff and city leaders to meet while sitting far apart from each other.

The board is expected to vote on an ordinance that would allow it to meet virtually amid the pandemic.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will hold a press conference following the meeting. He suggested at yesterday’s Little Rock COVID-19 Task Force meeting that he may expand Little Rock’s curfew or impose other measures to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Here’s the release:

