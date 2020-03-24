The Little Rock Board of Directors, which had been scheduled to meet today, has shifted its special called meeting to noon Wednesday, March 25, in the Robinson Center’s Wiliam Grant Still Ballroom. City meetings have shifted to the ballroom to allow staff and city leaders to meet while sitting far apart from each other.
The board is expected to vote on an ordinance that would allow it to meet virtually amid the pandemic.
Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription
We can't resist without our readers!
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will hold a press conference following the meeting. He suggested at yesterday’s Little Rock COVID-19 Task Force meeting that he may expand Little Rock’s curfew or impose other measures to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Here’s the release:
LITTLE ROCK – The Little Rock Board of Directors will hold a special called meeting tomorrow at noon in the William Grant Still Ballroom of the Robinson Center. Immediately following that meeting, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. will hold a press conference to share updates related to the City of Little Rock COVID-19 response.
During the called meeting, the board of directors is expected to vote on an ordinance that would allow the group to meet virtually as the city follows federal guidelines that call for social distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Separately, the City of Little Rock has created a clearinghouse of resources as the state of Arkansas provides additional directives on what businesses are mandated to cease operations in this public health crisis. Little Rock residents should visit LittleRock.gov/COVID19 and click on the Small Businesses button to access information about Governor Asa Hutchinson’s allocation of $12 million in block grant money and up to $4 million from the quick-action fund to provide bridge loans to help midsize companies and nonprofits stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, resources are available through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program from the Small Business Administration, which can also be found on the small businesses page.
Visit LittleRock.gov/COVID19 for the latest information on Little Rock’s response to the COVID-19 health crisis. Updates are also available via email to individuals who sign up for the city’s e-newsletter at LittleRock.gov/e-news.