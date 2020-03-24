What I hope to be a continuing plug for the hospitality industry, desperately trying to cope with hard times.

First up, a revolutionary development in Arkansas is underway.

I’m sure they’re not alone, but Colonial Wine and Spirits dropped a note that they began offering home delivery within a five-mile radius of the store on West Markham at 1 p.m. today. An emergency order last week allowed the delivery of alcohol for the first time, as well as the sale of beer and wine by restaurants with takeout orders.

Colonial’s minimum order: $50. Delivery fee: $5, but free if you are 55 or older.

Order online.

Also, today is the Great American Takeout Day. It’s a promotion to get people to order food for delivery or to pick up at favorite restaurants. Those that are still open, give them a call. And tip big if you can.

I’ve said on Twitter before and repeat here that I’m happy to plug specials/new services/etc. in the hospitality industry. Just send what you’ve got to maxbrantley@arktimes.com and I’ll do my best to help.

Here’s one from my neighborhood that I encounter on my daily walk. If you’re driving on Kavanaugh, stop at Abbi’s Teas at 2623 Kavanaugh. I’ve admired their pluck during the recent rainy spell in setting up tables outside to sell hot tea, blended tea for home use and other goods to drive-by customers. Nice folks.