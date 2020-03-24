Arkansas State Capitol Brian Chilson

The special session of the Arkansas legislature will test the state’s nominal commitment to putting education first on its list of priorities.

The background:

The Arkansas Supreme Court in the Lakeview case said the state Constitution meant what it said — the state must provide an equal and adequate education. To prove its good intentions, the legislature in 2003 passed the so-called doomsday law that protects money in the education adequacy fund (which contains dedicated tax dollars) and also, as the Bureau of Legislative Research explains, “other resources available to the Department of Education Public School Account of the Public School Fund.”

The state endeavored to step up education support in the years after Lakeview, but it has been backsliding in recent years, with spending increases short of what most experts believe is necessary to maintain adequate and equal support.

This year is a prime example. Before times got bad thanks to coronavirus, Gov. Asa Hutchinson proudly proposed a state budget for next year with only a 1.5 percent overall increase in state spending. Education was shorted. Hutchinson envisioned putting greater emphasis on building a reserve for a future income tax cut than on school spending. For public schools (K-12), he proposed a negligible two-tenths-of-a-percent increase even as poor districts face his unfunded mandate of increased entry-level teacher pay along with rising costs over the miserly increase. (Some rich districts can cover the shortfall with their own money; some others cannot.)

And then coronavirus hit the budget fan.

The governor said yesterday the state faces a $353 million shortfall this fiscal year from the cratering economy and the necessary decision to delay the filing of individual income tax returns until July 15, after the beginning of the next fiscal year July 1.

This is calamitous news for state-supported agencies for this year. Oddly, a bonus of moving tax filing to the next fiscal year might improve next year’s outlook, depending on how long the virus crisis last.

But back to the here and now. The first categories to feel the ax are the lower B and C categories of the Revenue Stabilization Act. All those appropriations, about $130 million, won’t be funded, with the poor people who depend on Medicaid absorbing about half the loss. Those cuts include, wait for it, $30.8 million in the Public School Fund, nominally protected by the “doomsday” law mentioned above. Colleges, slated for no increase next year in the original Hutchinson budget, also lose $12 million, but they are not part of the public school equation, except philosophically.

With some 450,000 school kids in Arkansas, you’re looking at a loss of a bit more of $60 per child from the cut in lower category spending, not far from a 1 percent cut in the $6,800-per-child the state provides. This could mean $1 million to the Little Rock School District, by my rough calculation. But it’s worse than it appears. The cut has to be absorbed in the last three months of the budget year, which ends June 30.

That’s only the beginning. To balance the budget, the governor said yesterday, the state will have to cut 4.2 percent of the Category A (top priority) spending. It was said yesterday the cut would be applied evenly to all agencies. The total cut was estimated at $236 million. Public schools are responsible for bearing more than $100 million of that if cuts are applied evenly to all. By the end of this year. Figure that, roughly, as a cut of more than $200 per student in every district.

The governor said everyone must tighten belts. He also said one of the jobs of the special session will be to tap reserve money to shore up critical needs — emergency management, the Health Department and UAMS (which was slated for ZERO budget increase in the governor’s happy-days budget) are obviously facing new needs.

But what about schools, struggling through distance learning and other means to continue education? As many have observed, schools are the social safety net for far too many people. They are daycare, nutrition, counseling, health care, respite care and a port in family storms for entirely too many children in this poor, undereducated state. They also provide the knowledge that’s long been promised to lift Arkansas from the bottom tier of states.

In short: Doomsday is here.

Will the state deliver on the promise of Lakeview or will it not?