Donald Trump’s desire to reboot the economy after a two-week social distancing hiatus seems to enjoy support only among those primarily worried about his political future.

Some examples:

AN EXPERT TAKE ON SOCIAL DISTANCING

Read this extensive thread from the director of the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins. Not as brilliant as Trump, no doubt, but still.

In last 24 hrs there’ve been prominent US voices calling for a stop to social distancing, citing rationale that they’re worse than impact of COVID itself. It’s worth looking very closely at that claim, where we are in US COVID epidemic and what happens if we stop. 1/x — Tom Inglesby (@T_Inglesby) March 23, 2020

TRUST TRUMP? REALLY?

Vox has a good list of six reasons to be wary of advice from Trump: Trump ignores expert advice; he cares more about the economy than human beings; he’s pushing untested and dangerous medical treatments; he compares coronavirus to flu and car accidents; it’s outside his control to turn the economy on and off; he’s likely wrong to say a recession is worse than the virus.

THE FLAWS IN THE REPUBLICAN AID PLAN

Read economist Paul Krugman’s thread deconstructing Mitch McConnell’s rush to bail out corporations, the common man and woman be damned:

A thread on pandemic economics, stimulus and bailouts — and why Democrats should not give in to McConnell’s bum’s rush 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 23, 2020

IT’S NOT OVER UNTIL IT’S OVER

Law professor Laurence Tribe cites a rise in the virus in Hong Kong, whose initial steps had remarkable success in curbing incidence of the infection.

“Now . . . Hong Kong is providing a very different object lesson — what happens when you let your guard down too soon.” If you do that, it seems you’re fucked. So we’re in this for the long haul. https://t.co/Qad1k5h5lL — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 24, 2020

At last report, even the unhinged nasty senator from Arkansas, Tom Cotton, seemed to favor staying the course on a broad shutdown to curb the spread of the virus. Trump listens to him on occasion. But he has “feelings,” see, and don’t forget his uncle taught at MIT