Texas Lt. governor says grandparents should risk getting sick from the coronavirus for the sake of the economy: “Don’t sacrifice the country.” pic.twitter.com/RBcKRQWiNP — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) March 24, 2020



The Trump administration’s desire to retreat from social distancing to help the economy could be a death sentence for older Americans. The advocates are essentially saying, no biggie.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was just one of many voices with cavalier comments about the heightened risk to older people.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

There was Trump himself, minimizing a difference in virus mortality rate between 1 percent and 3 or 4 percent. (Depending on the number infected, only in the tens of thousands. Been nice knowing you granny.)

JON KARL: Are you worried that if you lift restrictions too quickly the virus will start spreading? TRUMP: “The mortality rate, that’s a big factor… I think we’re very substantially under 1 percent… the whole concept of death is terrible, but there’s a tremendous difference” pic.twitter.com/5r3OAONtyC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2020

Advertisement

Like Trump, England’s Boris Johnson was a latecomer to the urgency of coronavirus. But he’s onboard now.

Economic adviser Larry Kudlow coldly chimed in later:

Advertisement

“But the president is right,. The cure can’t be worse than the disease, and we’re gonna have to make some difficult trade-offs.”

Lives for dollars.

The irony of this coldness toward old folks from a party built in part on fetal protection is that they’ve been a big share of the Trump base. This is in part because of the older white man’s fondness for Fox News (some of us excepted.)

Fox News crafted and Trump adopted the catchphrase, “Don’t let the cure be worse than the disease.” That cuts both ways.

Here’s more granny love from the sentimental crowd at Fox News:

Advertisement