Gov. Asa Hutchinson updates the coronavirus situation at 1:30 p.m. today.

As yet, he hasn’t issued the official call for the special legislative session, which he said yesterday he hoped to begin Thursday. He’s talked about using surplus and perhaps a single bill to cut spending across all agencies of government to cope with a projected $353 million shortage in the last three months of the year ending June 30 from the damaged economy and a delay in state income tax filings.

It’s not easy. There are special needs and special leaders all across the government, some with more pressing needs than others. I wrote yesterday about education. Health and emergency services are obvious. We shall see.

The General Assembly meeting will be unusual. The Jack Stephens Center at UA Little Rock will be used for the House of Representatives to have ample room for distance between members and staff. The Senate is going to space out and limit press attendance and has discussed a rule change to allow proxy voting.

No bills have been filed.

Arkansas Surgeon General Gregory Bledsoe has been getting national attention for his Twitter thread comparing the rising virus toll to a tsunami. I mentioned it with a link this morning in an item on Great Passion Play forging ahead with a play and sunrise service on Easter weekend.