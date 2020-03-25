The Senate and White House have struck a deal on a $2 trillion coronavirus aid bill. The Washington Post reports.

A vote is scheduled later today. If it’s not accompanied by more hysterical partisan sniping by Tom Cotton, count me surprised.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

There’s money for states and hospitals; for a small business loan program, and for corporate bailout money with the stipulation demanded by Democrats that the money not go to corporations owned by Donald Trump, members of Congress or White House officials.

It will send $1,200 checks to many Americans and extend unemployment benefits for four months, a godsend in corporate-controlled Arkansas, where benefits are limited to 16 weeks.

Advertisement

The future in the House isn’t clear yet. The legislation has critics on left and right.

Media note: Too many news outlets, including the New York Times, bought the Republican talking point that the story was nutty Democratic resistance to speedy passage of great legislation. You could as easily have written Republicans were trying to steamroller a corporate lobby Christmas tree. Debate often produces better legislation with objectives of disparate players. That appears to be the case here.