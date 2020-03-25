Coronavirus requires new approaches to just about everything and the Department of Human Services is now suggesting that people in need of its services seek them online:

Forgive me for thinking: This will not end well.

DHS made a mess of online reporting to qualify for expanded Medicaid coverage. That computer formula it once used to figure help for the disabled? Ouch. Arkansas computer and Internet access? Generally poor — poorer still among poor people who make up the bulk of DHS clientele.

DHS HAS been successful in cutting the number of people covered by its services, which is good for the state budget.

But, to be serious: Yes, groups of people bunched up waiting extended periods for safety-net assistance is a problem in these necessarily socially distant times.

The DHS announcement:

