The state Board of Corrections met this morning by teleconference and action included reductions in telephone and other communication charges on account of the end of visitation during the coronavirus emergency.

The charges are lower than before, but not cheap.

A phone call through Securus will eliminate a $3 connect fee and reduce the rate to 15 cents a minute. Video visits will drop to $2.50 for 30 minutes. The costs of sending email and photos will be cut by 25 percent. Video visits for those held in Community Corrections will drop to 10 cents a minute and the service will provide a $1 credit weekly.

The board also will waive $3 co-pays for inmate sick calls through April.

The system will likely not hold a graduation this spring for GED completion. About 600 are to complete high school equivalency this year.