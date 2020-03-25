The Great Passion Play in Eureka Springs has sent a notice that it will have performances Good Friday and the next day, April 10-11, and hold its traditional Easter sunrise service at the Christ of the Ozarks statue.

It promises to observe “social distancing” on account of the coronavirus.

Is this a good idea?

The Arkansas Health Department notes:

On March 15, 2020, in response to the emerging threat of COVID-19, the CDC released guidance for large events and mass gatherings, as they can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 via travelers who attend events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. The CDC, in accordance with its guidance for Mass Gatherings or Large Events, recommended that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States. The CDC recommends that events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing.

Donald Trump will welcome this news. He said yesterday he anticipated churches would throw open their doors Easter to full pews as a sign of a return to full economic activity in the U.S. Doctors and scientists think his optimism unwarranted.

Among those saying rough times still lie ahead is Arkansas Surgeon General Gregory Bledsoe, a bone-deep Republican. Read below, taking particular note of this one in a thread likening the rising virus tide to a coming tsunami:

Abide by the quarantine restrictions. Minimize contact. Encourage one another and look after each other. Pay attention. The wave is coming. Get off the beach.

1/x There are 230 #COVID19 #coronavirus cases now in Arkansas. I’ve been having conversations with many health care providers around the state, and one in particular stands out. This colleague is an Emergency Medicine physician who works outside of central Arkansas … #arpx — Gregory Bledsoe (@ghbledsoe) March 25, 2020

