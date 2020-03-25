An opinion poll done by a Republican political consulting/lobby group, Impact Management, finds approval in Arkansas of both Donald Trump’s and Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Here’s the full rundown. Asa leads Trump 80 to 61 in approval rating.

My take: Too many people in Arkansas watch Fox News.

interesting findings: 74 percent were concerned about availability of virus tests in their area (with good reason, we are able to do only a small number of those most in obvious need of testing) and 50 percent think the state should impose more drastic shutdown measures, something the governor has resisted.