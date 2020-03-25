By
Max Brantley
On
10:09 am

 

Fox News is happy to provide nasty Sen. Tom Cotton with time to promise retribution against China for, as he puts it, unleashing the coronavirus on the world.

“There will be a reckoning,” he says. He mentions this, but darkly hints at much more.

“It’s time to bring that manufacturing capacity back to the United States,” Cotton said, referring to how China produces antibiotics, ibuprofen and Advil.