Cotton Warns Of Reckoning For China Over How It ‘Unleashed This Plague’ https://t.co/QLlTBnoqOa pic.twitter.com/IRZOQUJPaN — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) March 25, 2020

Fox News is happy to provide nasty Sen. Tom Cotton with time to promise retribution against China for, as he puts it, unleashing the coronavirus on the world.

“There will be a reckoning,” he says. He mentions this, but darkly hints at much more.