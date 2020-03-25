Cotton Warns Of Reckoning For China Over How It ‘Unleashed This Plague’ https://t.co/QLlTBnoqOa pic.twitter.com/IRZOQUJPaN
Fox News is happy to provide nasty Sen. Tom Cotton with time to promise retribution against China for, as he puts it, unleashing the coronavirus on the world.
“There will be a reckoning,” he says. He mentions this, but darkly hints at much more.
“It’s time to bring that manufacturing capacity back to the United States,” Cotton said, referring to how China produces antibiotics, ibuprofen and Advil.