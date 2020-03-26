U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland announced that Joseph Pridmore, 34, of Dover was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison this week for distribution of methamphetamine in connection with a white supremacist group in the Pope County area.

Pridmore pleaded guilty last fall. His charges grew from an investigation begun in 2016 to investigate meth trafficking around Russellville. Pridmore obtained large quantities and distributed it to various people.

The news release said Pridmore is a professed member of White Aryan Resistance, a white supremacist group with similar core beliefs and rank structure as the New Aryan Empire (NAE), a white supremacist organization that began as a prison gang. According to charging documents in the case, “it is not uncommon for the two groups to collaborate and comingle to further their criminal objectives, including narcotics distribution.”

Hiland said more sentences are to come from Operation To the Dirt, a reference to the NAE slogan referring to the rule that members must remain in the NAE until they die. He said, “When members of these violent white supremacist organizations use their warped ideology to facilitate drug trafficking, it will result in a significant prison term.”

Forty-four people were charged in the 2017 indictment that named Pridmore.

Daniel Adame of Dardanelle was sentenced in May 2019 to 262 months in prison, Britanny Conner was sentenced in October 2019 to 120 months in prison.