Raging disease and economic collapse have hit the Arkansas Lottery. A news release yesterday:

Today Bishop Woosley, director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, announced the Powerball® Product Group is making changes to ensure the game continues to support good causes in all 48 U.S. lottery jurisdictions.

Following the next grand prize win, Powerball’s starting jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) [it had been $40 million] with minimum roll increases of $2 million [it had been $10 millioin] between drawings.

“Powerball players in many U.S. lottery jurisdictions are under shelter-in-place orders or recommendations from their governors or mayors, which has affected normal consumer behaviors,” Woosley said. “Just like other enterprises around the world that are making

adjustments, the lottery industry is making proactive changes to continue to offer the world’s premier lottery product.”

Tonight’s advertised jackpot is a guaranteed $150 million; $114.8 million cash value. If the jackpot is won in tonight’s drawing, the jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) for the Saturday, March 28 drawing with minimum jackpot roll increases of $2 million between drawings. If the jackpot is not won tonight, then the jackpot will grow to an estimated $160 million (annuity).

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m.