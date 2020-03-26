Gov. Asa Hutchinson has named long-time state bureaucrat Alan McClain as insurance commissioner to succeed Allen Kerr, whose last day on the payroll is tomorrow. Kerr has said he was moving back to the private sector.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

McClain has been commissioner of Rehabilitation Services since 2015. He became a state employee in 1992, at the Insurance Department, and later was head of the Workers Compensation Commission for 13 years.