The ACLU of Arkansas announced that federal Judge Billy Roy Wilson has made permanent his temporary injunction against a state anti-panhandling law.

“We are grateful that all Arkansans’ freedom of speech was protected with this ruling,” said ACLU of Arkansas legal director and interim executive director Holly Dickson, “The state and some cities have tried differing ways to stop panhandling but it is clearly protected speech and criminalizing the effects of poverty takes us all in the wrong direction. Some communities such as Hot Springs, Fayetteville and Little Rock have taken positive steps to finding solutions to address the underlying causes of poverty and the needs of the community. We hope to see more of this positive action especially in light of the pandemic.”

The law made it a misdemeanor violation to panhandle. The ACLU sued the State Police on behalf of Michael Rogers and Glynn Dilbeck. Wilson and the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that their Frist Amendment rights were violated by a blanket prohibition on free speech based on content — asking for money. The 8th Circuit said speech may be regulated, but the law must be more narrowly tailored than the Arkansas law.