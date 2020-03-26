A medical marijuana sales report from Scott Hardin at Finance and Administration:
Overall, Arkansans have spent $53.74 million to obtain 8,439 pounds of medical marijuana.
Friday, March 20 was the largest single day of sales since the first dispensary opened in May 2019.
In total, $565,000 was spent on 92 pounds of product.
Of the 21 open dispensaries, Green Springs Medical of Hot Springs, which opened May 12, has sold the most — 1,774. 15 pounds.
