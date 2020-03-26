The Commercial Appeal has quite a crime story about the murder of a woman at the historic Snowden House on Horseshoe Lake in Crittenden County, near the scene of the murder of the victim’s mother 24 years before.

There’s more: Authorities say the suspect in this week’s death of Martha McKay is Travis Santay Lewis, convicted of killing McKay’s mother, Sally Snowden McKay, and her mother’s nephew Lee Baker, a Memphis musician, in 1996. They were killed in a house near the Snowden house, used today as a wedding and events venue. Lewis, who lived at Horseshoe Lake in 1996 and whose parents lived on Snowden property, was paroled in 2018. He reportedly drowned in the lake after jumping in as he tried to elude deputies who’d responded to an alarm at the house.

Lots more at the CA account. The Snowden family had deep and prominent roots in Memphis.