The State Police report the fatal shooting of a Pope County man by a deputy who said the man was brandishing a knife.

The release:

We can't resist without our readers!

A Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy shot a man late yesterday (March 25th) as the individual approached the deputy brandishing a knife. The Arkansas State Police has been requested by the Pope County Sheriff to investigate the incident.

About 5:15 PM, Wednesday, the sheriff’s department dispatched the deputy to 675 Hickey Mountain Loop in the London community. An initial call to the sheriff’s department reported there was a suicidal individual at the address.

Glenn A. White, 53, of London was pronounced dead at the scene. White’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where it will undergo an autopsy.