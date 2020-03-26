.@BernieSanders ON FIRE on the Senate floor: “And now I find that some of my Republican colleagues are very distressed they’re very upset that somebody is making $10-$12 bucks an hour might end up with a paycheck for four months more than they received last week… pic.twitter.com/WIMD7Lzp69 — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) March 26, 2020



The Senate last night voted 96-0 in favor of a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package, but only after a failed effort to put a cap on unemployment benefits.

Needing 60 votes, a measure to ensure no one received a dollar more in enhanced unemployment than wages earned before unemployment failed on a 48-48 vote.

Of course Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton voted to cap unemployment benefits.

Sen. Bernie Sanders threatened to hold up the aid bill if the unemployment cap passed. I’m wondering if corporations receiving bailouts can include those that paid no income taxes last year. Or if they may get money in excess of what they paid.