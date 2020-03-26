Moo If we give up on our efforts to control this virus now, our medical system will be overwhelmed. We cannot allow that to happen. pic.twitter.com/kumJ03NDHu — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 26, 2020



U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton issued a responsible warning today against hurrying younger people back to work while 70 million older Americans are “walled off,” perhaps to die. They have lives, work and care for others, too, he notes.

This is a departure from Donald Trump messaging, with whom Cotton is usually in lockstep.

Cotton avoided applying a racial label to the coronavirus in the Tweet, but be sure he applied the label in the speech. Nonetheless, his warning about overloading the health system if the disease proliferates from a premature return to full economic activity is borne out by experts, if not the sociopath in chief.