The Arkansas Department of Health is following Florida’s move a couple of days ago to recommend travelers from New York to Arkansas to self-quarantine for 14 days. New York is now the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.; 280 people have died in New York City alone. Travelers from international locations are also asked to quarantine, from the date of departure from the location.

Florida Gov. Ron de Santis has mandated quarantines for travelers to his state from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. They are also required to provide contact lists.

More than a thousand people have now died from COVID-19 in the U.S.