Biden out with another excellent ad. pic.twitter.com/o89tWKk53f — Adam Smith (@AdamJSmithGA) March 26, 2020

This one is for the 61 percent of Arkansas voters who approve of the job Donald Trump has been doing on coronavirus.

I know facts don’t matter. Trump’s own words don’t matter. Only faith in Fox News matters. But it must be said. The scariest thing I read this morning — and I don’t necessarily disagree — was a conservative op-ed touted by Terrible Tom Cotton that suggests the crisis might help Trump. His dishonest, autocratic bluster that blames everyone else (particularly China) for an economic and health disaster will feed the populist surge. Reality be damned. This is the TV presidency.