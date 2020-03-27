The afternoon Arkansas Department of Health update put the coronavirus case total at 381 shortly before Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s 1:30 p.m. briefing., which soon turned to talk of adding hospital beds and acquiring ventilators to treat the sickest patients.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

The governor opened the briefing with a discussion of the future — how large the growth will be in the state. The models range wildly, he said, from 2,000 to 15,000 coronavirus cases. A model by the Harvard Global Health Initiative that was provided by the Arkansas Hospital Association to its member hospitals this week projected that by October, if no stricter mandates to shelter in place are made, that 191,000 Arkansans could be infected with the coronavirus. That model projected that 41,400 Arkansans would need intensive care.

A model created by Austin Porter, an injury epidemiologist at UAMS’ College of Public Health, and his colleagues and displayed by the governor today, shows still more growth through mid-April, to 2,000 cases (infected people, not hospitalized) by the first week in April and 3,500 in the second week. The model is informed by data from other states and expert assessments.

Advertisement

The graph may project 3,500 cases in Arkansas, but “It doesn’t mean it’s going to happen in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said. The governor did not back off his previous estimation of 1,000 hospitalizations.

The plan, Hutchinson said, is to do all he can to beat the worst-case scenario and to reduce the hospitalization rate. “My goal is to beat those numbers,” Hutchinson said.

Advertisement

After the briefing today, Department of Health Director Dr. Nate Smith said the state model was a “short-term” and simple planning model that predicts transmission, rather than a more sophisticated model projecting into the future.

The governor said he’d mobilized 10 more members of Arkansas National Guard to work with the Corps of Engineers to plan for future hospital bed needs. They have engineering and architectural experience.

He said the state had placed an order for 500 ventilators, a massive expansion of existing capacity. It will be expensive and he said the Department of Defense or other agencies could express a higher priority.

Advertisement

Preparation is one thing. But reducing the trend line is equally important, the governor said. He again urged people not to gather in groups of more than 10 and to follow directives of the Department of Health.

“Every person in Arkansas needs to have the same level of concern,” he said.

He said he’d urged all law enforcement agencies to “encourage” people to comply with directives on gatherings.

Smith said 48 people are hospitalized, with 17 on ventilators. If the number of infected grows, those numbers will rise, too.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she was sending $1 million from the office’s lawsuit settlement fund to UAMS to add to money the governor had committed to acquire personal protection equipment for health workers. She said her office had 25 investigations into price gouging, both in hospital suppliers’ charges and small store charges for things such as hand sanitizers.

State Police Commander Bill Bryant said law officers would seek voluntary compliance on compliance with gathering rules but would use enforcement powers if necessary. He said he thought most would agree with this “common-sense” approach.

During questioning, the governor said he wasn’t ready to change the April 17 school reopening date.

He said he expected to sign emergency budget legislation shortly after midnight tonight. The legislature is expected to complete action this afternoon. It must be a third calendar day before action can be completed with the governor’s signature.

Smith said closed hospitals were prime candidates for temporary hospital beds, including the conversion of nonclinical spaces. A mobile hospital would be a final option, he said. Those would be for patients with less acute medical needs. Hutchinson was asked about the War Memorial Stadium idea. He said more conventional spaces would be viewed first.

Advertisement

Hutchinson said the briefing tomorrow would talk about unemployment and plans for struggling small businesses.