NEW: This is an example of a layout from US Corps of Engineers on what War Memorial “could” look like if it is converted into an alternate care facility in Little Rock for #COVID19 . #Coronavirus #ARNews #KATV7 pic.twitter.com/hWaHW8fC3x — Angela Rachels (@arachels) March 27, 2020

The Army Engineers are studying potential locations for field hospitals should hospital bed supply prove insufficient for coronavirus needs.

Twitter coverage from KATV’s assignment editor.

NEW: US Corps of Engineers looking at War Memorial as possible site for an alternate-care facility in Little Rock. #ARNews #KATV7 #COVID19 #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/XlkghgZvFj — Angela Rachels (@arachels) March 27, 2020

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is also working on the story about the use of the stadium and other sites, including hotels.

I’ve also been informed of several vacant state buildings under consideration for possible places of treatment and/or isolation. Let’s hope they’re not needed. Let’s be glad the state is forward-thinking and acting.