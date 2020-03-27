By
Max Brantley
On
1:03 pm

The Army Engineers are studying potential locations for field hospitals should hospital bed supply prove insufficient for coronavirus needs.

Twitter coverage from KATV’s assignment editor.

 The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is also working on the story about the use of the stadium and other sites, including hotels.

I’ve also been informed of several vacant state buildings under consideration for possible places of treatment and/or isolation. Let’s hope they’re not needed. Let’s be glad the state is forward-thinking and acting.

 

