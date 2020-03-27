A Facebook post today appears to confirm reports yesterday that the third Arkansas death linked to coronavirus was a second person in the cluster infected who were members of the Greers Ferry First Assembly of God Church.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported on the Facebook post.

In a Facebook post this week, the church pastor provided an update on the church’s calamity, but apparently before the second death. He addresses confusion about the cases linked to his church. He said he and his wife had not traveled out of state in months (an early state report suggested new cases in Cleburne County might be related to a couple’s out-of-state travel) and that the children’s program which many of those infected attended March 6-8 was held before there’d been a confirmed case in Arkansas. The first case was announced March 11.