The state released the monthly unemployment statistics, for February, as it customarily does on the final Friday of the month.

It showed the rate at 3.5 percent in February, unchanged from the month before. It, of course, doesn’t reflect the coronavirus crisis and it’s safe to predict it will not be this low again for many months. Some 10,000 new claims have been filed in the last week or so, at least.

For the record, the full report.