Helena/West Helena Mayor Kevin A. Smith

The mayor of Helena/West Helena, where access to health care is limited by poverty and a lack of resources, is seeking Governor Hutchinson’s help to increase the availability of screenings for COVID-19 and other actions, including a drive-through.

Kevin A. Smith, a former state senator who is now the mayor, has been working with the people in Hutchinson’s office for more than a week, and said “there’s no question they’re concerned. But at the end of the day we have been turned down for additional screening sites.”

Smith said the people of Helena/West Helena are vulnerable in a number of ways. Access to health care is the lowest in the country, Smith said, and the poverty rate is high. There are many elderly and many with underlying health conditions like diabetes, a particular concern in COVID-19. Many lack access to the internet, so not only do they lack information, they lack the ability to get online screenings. They lack access to transportation. “We are at the bottom of everything good,” Smith said.

On top of that, “Mississippi is literally exploding right now.” Mississippi has 485 known cases of COVID-19 and six people have died. DeSoto County, which is not directly across from Phillips County but just upriver, has 63 cases; Bolivar, Coahoma and Tunica counties, directly across from the county, are seeing an increase in cases. Smith would like to see a screening station set up “at or near the Helena bridge” because of traffic to and from Mississippi. He said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could perform screenings there, but their activation requires that Hutchinson go to President Trump for that to happen. He noted in his letter to the governor that “back before science eradicated the boll weevil, every vehicle that crossed the Helena bridge was stopped for inspection, to prevent the spread or introduction of crop diseases. If the state is not ready to do that, could we at least screen people, voluntarily? Are not people pandemics at least as important as crop disease?”

Smith noted that the health department’s map of COVID-19 infections, which shows which counties have no reported cases, mirrors where care to access to health care is limited. No tests have been done in Lee County, which borders Phillips County.

Specimens collected from people who fall within the protocol for testing — those showing symptoms — must be picked up in Helena/West Helena by courier by 11 a.m. and returned to the Arkansas Department of Health by 6 p.m. In some cases, Helena residents have driven the samples to the ADH. The governor’s office has been helpful in identifying a Memphis lab that can provide results more speedily than Quest; Smith is doing paperwork now to allow that to happen. He’d also like UAMS East in Helena to start offering drive-through screenings, and said there are abandoned state welcome centers that would serve, too.

“We need leadership,” Smith said. “At least, let us have screenings. … There’s no sense in waiting.”